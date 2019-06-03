Drug treatment order for Dundee man who stole cash and vehicle

Wayne Butchart, of Beauly Crescent, was placed on a community payback order under supervision, with a drug treatment requirement.

Butchart, 38, admitted at Dundee Sheriff Court that on November 14 last year, at Finlarig Terrace, he stole £50 in cash and took and drove away a car.

He also admitted that he drove without insurance and behaved in a threatening or abusive manner likely to cause fear or alarm, shouted, repeatedly banged on doors and refused to leave at the same place on the same date.

Sheriff Alastair Carmichael disqualified him from driving for a year and deferred sentence until August 21 on another charge of breaching bail on March 22 this year.