A drug runner who was forced to travel to Dundee with over £100,000 worth of cannabis in the boot of his car has been jailed.

Mosin Raja, 22, was pulled over by police on Kingsway West, Dundee, in November 2019 following an anonymous tip-off.

After the huge haul was discovered, Raja told officers: “All I got told was to drop the car off.”

Dundee Sheriff Court was told Raja made the journey in a bid to pay off debts to loan sharks.

Drugs and phones

Fiscal depute Kirsten Letford previously revealed how Raja was stopped at 4pm after police received intelligence he was involved in drug dealing.

She said: “The accused was the sole occupant of the vehicle.

“A full search of the vehicle was carried out and bags containing cannabis were recovered.

“In the driver’s footwell and passenger seat, there were two mobile phones.

“In total, 14,672g of cannabis was discovered with a wholesale value of around £50,000.

“However, if sold in the known quantity deals, it would have a value of £103,362.”

The two mobile phones were analysed and contained evidence of drug dealing. It was accepted Raja’s role in drug dealing was as a runner.

Raja, of Bradford, pled guilty to being concerned in the supply of cannabis, a Class B drug, on the A90 Kingsway on November 27 2019.

He returned to the dock from custody after previously being remanded at HMP Perth for reports to be prepared.

‘Abject apologies’

Luke O’Curry, defending, said taxi driver and door steward Raja was a highly regarded member of his community in Bradford.

“This is indicative of an individual who is not seeking to hide his shame from his community.

“He borrowed from loan sharks to contribute towards family finances and domestic improvements. This was something that grew out of control.

“He was told that he could satisfy that debt by the delivery of a car containing cannabis to an address in Dundee.

“He offers his abject apologies to this court and was not strong enough to stand up to those he was in debt to.”

Sheriff Richard McFarlane jailed Raja for 20 months and hailed the police for their actions.

He said: “I think the people of Dundee need to acknowledge gratitude to the police who managed to intercept this vehicle containing over £100,000 worth of cannabis.

“This is not a case where it would be in the public interest to impose a non-custodial sentence.”