Drug-related deaths: Dundee records 72 deaths in 2019

Drug deaths across Tayside are among the worst in Europe – for the second year running.

A report out today by National Records Scotland (NRS) revealed 118 drugs deaths occurred across Tayside in 2019, an increase of nine from the previous year.

Of that figure, 72 deaths occurred in Dundee City – an increase of six from the previous year.

In total there were 1,264 drug-related deaths registered in Scotland in 2019, 6% (77) more than in 2018.

This was the largest number ever recorded, and more than double that of ten years earlier.

Tayside health boards statistics were among the top five areas in Scotland with the largest increase over the last decade – with an annual average increase of 52 deaths.

Scotland’s drug-death rate higher than those reported for all EU countries

According to the NRS, Scotland’s drug-death rate was higher than those reported for all the EU countries, and was approximately 3½ times that of the UK as a whole.

Andrew Horne, director in Scotland of We Are With You (formerly Addaction), said: “These figures are tragic.

“Our thoughts are with the thousands of people who continue to be affected by these deaths on this difficult day.

“People who develop an issue with drugs are often vilified, but behind these numbers are stories of extreme trauma and resilience, of brave people who were dealt a difficult hand and did their best to survive, of people who were let down by their society.”

‘For those who have lost a loved one, every day they are living with the trauma’

Justina Murray, CEO of Scottish Families Affected by Alcohol and Drugs, said: “Each year on a single day, the latest drug-related death statistics are published.

“Quite rightly, this attracts considerable political and media attention, with deserved outpourings of grief and sympathy, as well as anger at this tragic loss of life and the need to do more.

“We recognise that for families affected by substance use, this day is like every other day.

“Family members continue to live their lives under extreme pressure, with each day shaped by trying to support their loved ones in every possible way, and desperately trying to keep them safe and alive.

“They are living their lives in an exhausting state of hyper-vigilance, with every phone call or knock at the door potentially heralding bad news.

“For those who have lost a loved one, every day they are living with the trauma and loss of this ‘double bereavement’ – first a loss to addiction, and then a further loss through their substance-related death.”

Action being taken ‘right now’

Dundee City West MSP and public health minister Joe FitzPatrick said: “Each and every one of these deaths is a tragedy and I would like to offer my condolences to the family, friends and loved ones of those who have lost their lives.

© Kris Miller

“The Scottish Government is doing everything in its powers to tackle rising drug deaths, and we are working urgently to put in place high-quality, person-centred services for those most at risk.

“The Drug Deaths Taskforce’s Forward Plan outlines the longer-term interventions we’re putting in place to tackle this problem.

“These deaths stem from a longstanding and complex set of challenges, and there is no shortcut that will suddenly solve this.

“There is, however, action that we are taking right now that will have an impact more immediately, such as maximising the availability of Naloxone and the routes by which it can be supplied.”