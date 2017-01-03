Scottish Water workers have uncovered a “shocking” 500 dirty needles in pipes throughout Dundee.

The company is in the process of carrying out a £5 million mains upgrade to the network in the city, in conjunction with Caledonian Water.

Work started in May and workers say they’ve uncovered more than 70 needles a month. On Court Street alone workers uncovered 37 needles, believed to have been used for injecting drugs.

Senior project manager Kenny Mathieson told the Tele the situation was the worst he’d encountered in his 33-year career — and said his staff were being put at risk of injury.

He said: “It has been an ongoing problem throughout the time we have been carrying out the work in Dundee.

“It is very dangerous for the workforce.

“It isn’t any particular area — we have found that it has been a city-wide problem as we have carried out this project. It is really starting to be a big issue — I have worked in other areas like Leith and Edinburgh where there have been similar problems but nothing like this.

“The safety of our workforce is paramount and it is becoming very concerning.”

Mr Mathieson said the fact that no workers had been “stuck” by a needle was down to them stringently following health and safety procedures.

Workers have also been exposed to needles hidden under banisters in closes as they have leafleted areas they were due to start work in.

Mr Mathieson added: “When we were working in Rosefield Street, there were needles hidden underneath the banister going up the stairs which was totally shocking.

“We have to go up and deliver leaflets and knock on doors to make sure that everything is fine with the water in the area. It is really concerning that the workforce is being exposed to this kind of thing.”

He added that the discovery of needles was also holding up work — with delays of up to an hour per needle found.

He said: “The guys are coming to do their work and this is the last thing that they need to deal with.

“The guys have managed to keep the job running smoothly but it is a massive problem that we didn’t expect.”