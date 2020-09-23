Drug-fuelled yob scaled three floors and flung table and chairs at police

A Valium-fuelled yob scaled a third-floor balcony before throwing chairs and a glass table at police officers below.

Dog units and a negotiator were among those called out to Balmoral Avenue after former window cleaner Lee Fyans was seen clambering up a flat block on Monday night.

The 36-year-old was arrested following an hour-long stand-off.

Dundee Sheriff Court heard police were called around 11pm over reports of an attempted housebreaking.

Fyans was pointed out as a suspect and was seen climbing up the top-right balcony of a block.

Prosecutor Christine Allan said: “The accused engaged with officers but refused to adhere to their instructions and stood on the outside of the railings. Other units were asked to attend including dog units and a negotiator.

“The accused refused to climb over the railings and away from the edge. He then threw a mobile phone which narrowly missed officers.”

The fiscal added: “The accused later proceeded to throw two chairs and a glass table. There was no damage to the property or persons.

“The accused made attempts to bend the metal railings and there-after climbed down.”

Fyans, of Burnside Mill, appeared from custody to admit conducting himself in a disorderly manner by climbing up to the outside of the balcony, standing on the outside of the railings and committing a breach of the peace on September 21.

He also pleaded guilty to culpably and recklessly throwing chairs and a glass table at police.

Defence solicitor Theo Finlay said Fyans’ “extraordinary” behaviour was as a result of taking illicit Valium tablets offered to him by a friend.

Mr Finlay said: “He’s had continuing mental health problems. It’s plain this was a completely unwise choice in taking pills offered to him.”

Sheriff John Rafferty deferred sentence until November for reports. Fyans was bailed with a curfew keeping him indoors from 9pm-5am.