Drug-fuelled man who exposed himself in busy Dundee bar given curfew

A drug-fuelled man who exposed himself while standing over a patron in a busy Dundee bar has walked free from court.

Paul Boyack also hurled a wooden baton at a man after a drugs and alcohol binge, which caused him to act in a “boorish” manner at the Balcony Bar.

Dundee Sheriff Court heard the 22-year-old was shaking his private parts at people in the bar and even “stood over a member of the public” while exposed.

The person complained about it but Boyack continued his behaviour.

Boyack then fled the pub with co-accused Kevin O’Donnell and the duo got into a car parked nearby, despite O’Donnell being disqualified following a dangerous driving conviction.

O’Donnell, 26, led police on a high-speed chase through the city centre, narrowly avoiding hitting a woman with a pram.

He was previously jailed for 12 months, while Boyack was placed on a curfew for nine months.