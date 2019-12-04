Woman who fooled Dundee medical staff into giving her drugs gets unpaid work

A woman who duped surgery staff into giving her tramadol has been ordered to carry out unpaid work.

Marie Gibson, 32, pled guilty to undertaking a fraudulent scheme to obtain prescription medication from Broughty Ferry Health Centre, Brown Street, between August 1 and October 3 last year.

>> Keep up to date with the latest news with Evening Telegraph newsletter

Gibson repeatedly contacted a member of staff and pretended that she was Karen Horsley, the wife of Christopher Horsley.

She contacted the surgery saying that she wished a repeat prescription and thereby obtained a quantity of tramadol by fraud.

Gibson, of Brook Street, Broughty Ferry, was ordered to perform 200 hours of unpaid work.