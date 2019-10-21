Drug driving law comes into effect today, with swab kits now available to Police Scotland

Motorists face the possibility of roadside drug tests from today as Scotland gets tougher on drug driving.

A new law which introduces strict drug drive limits has come into effect, with Police Scotland now able to carry out immediate tests using mouth swabs for any motorist they suspect of drug driving, or who have been involved in a collision or stopped for a traffic offence.

If the test is positive, drivers will be arrested.

On October 21 we're introducing new drug driving laws and roadside tests 🚙 Scotland will now have zero tolerance for people caught driving with illegal drugs in their system. pic.twitter.com/HO1ykwSQhn — Scottish Government (@scotgov) January 15, 2019

Statistically, people are up to three times more likely to be killed or seriously injured in a road crash when driving after taking cannabis, rising to 10 times for cocaine.

Combining drugs or taking drugs and alcohol also multiplies your risk of being involved in a crash.

The new law means it is now easier to hold drug drivers to account as there is no requirement to prove that someone was driving in an impaired manner.

There is a zero-tolerance approach to the eight drugs most associated with illegal use, including heroin, ecstasy and LSD.

Drugs associated with medical use have limits based on impairment and road safety.

A drug drive conviction is both a driving and criminal offence.

Upon conviction, drivers will receive a minimum 12-month ban (the same as being over the drink drive limit), between three and 11 penalty points on their licence, a criminal record, up to six months in prison and a fine of up to a £5,000.

Drugs can stay in a user’s system for hours and even days after consumption, with scientists noting that some heavy users will always have drugs in their system.

PC Keith Sutherland said: “One or the other of the tests will be in all police cars after the legislation is introduced and all trained officers on patrol will have access to them.

“If we detect any indication the driver might be under the influence of drugs we can use these tests and if the driver refuses to comply then that is an offence in itself.”

The subsequent blood sample is tested for 17 illegal and prescription drugs which affect a motorist’s judgment and ability to drive.

These drugs include heroin, speed, cocaine, cannabis, Valium, ketamine, LSD, meth, MDMA and benzoylecgonine – which is what your body breaks cocaine down into.

Also on the list are prescription drugs methadone, morphine and temazepam, and four different benzodiazepines – clonazepam, flunitrazepam, lorazepam and oxazepam.

Cabinet Secretary for Justice, MSP Humza Yousaf said: “Driving a vehicle while under the influence of drugs is simply not acceptable. The consequences of causing a collision while under the influence can be devastating.

“I am grateful to Police Scotland, the Scottish Police Authority, and the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service for their hard work to prepare for the new laws coming into force.

“Alongside our stringent drink driving limits, these new curbs will ensure Scotland’s law enforcement agencies have the most robust powers in the UK to tackle impaired and unsafe driving in order to keep people safe.”