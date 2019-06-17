Drug deaths in Tayside remain a ‘considerable public health concern’ with 53 overdoses in Dundee in 2018

Drug deaths in Tayside are continuing to rise, according to a new report by NHS Tayside.

The Tayside Drug Death Review Group report shows that, in 2018, 53 of these deaths occurred in Dundee alone.

There was a total of 78 drug deaths in Tayside in 2018.

The report shows that the number of drug deaths in Tayside “continues to rise” and remains a “considerable public health concern”.

Chair of the Tayside Drug Death Review Group and Consultant in Public Health Medicine, Dr Emma Fletcher said: “Our sympathies are with all of the families that are affected by the tragedy of a death resulting from drug use.

“Substance misuse is a major public health concern and remains a priority for NHS Tayside and the three Alcohol and Drug Partnerships in the Tayside area.

​“The report shows that the majority of drug deaths occur in people who have experienced considerable life adversity, often from a young age.

“Problematic drug use is rarely an independent choice by an individual but the result of complex social, economic and health factors.

“The number of drug deaths is increasing nationally and globally and therefore altering this trend locally is extremely challenging.

“However, organisations in Tayside have strengths and expertise to further develop plans in light of these recommendations to reduce the risk of people dying as a result of drug use in future.”

