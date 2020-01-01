Drug death spike warning as police log 60 suspected overdoses in Dundee

Drug deaths could be set to rise in 2019 after figures suggested almost as many people have died using illicit substances in the first 10 months of the year as in the whole of 2018.

Provisional figures provided to the Tele by Police Scotland show that at least 27 deaths have been officially confirmed as drug-related in Dundee up to November 11.

Another 33 deaths have been recorded as “suspected” drug-related deaths, taking the potential total to date to 60.

If deaths occur at the same rate up to today, the figure for the whole of 2019 could reach as high as 70 – beyond the 66 logged in the city last year.

Scottish Labour health spokeswoman Monica Lennon has called for the Scottish Government to prioritise tackling drug deaths in 2020.

Public health minister and Dundee City West MSP Joe Fitzpatrick created a Drugs Death Taskforce this summer which, to date, has only met twice.

Ms Lennon said: “If the Scottish Government had treated this like a national public health emergency when the 2018 figures were published in the summer, life-saving responses would have been activated by now.

“Instead, it’s largely been business as usual for our public services, with addiction services and charities continuing to struggle.

© DC Thomson

“The Dundee Drugs Commission presented its recommendations months ago but little has changed.

“As a result, families across Dundee continue to experience heartbreaking loss and will have to live with the devastation that substance abuse leaves behind.

“Our communities need intensive support.”

Police chiefs have urged caution over the figures, which only relate to deaths in which police have been involved.

Official figures are collated every summer by the National Records of Scotland.

© Supplied

They said: “(It should be noted) that whilst Police Scotland gathers information regarding drug related deaths this is not a complete data set in the sense that there will be drug related deaths where there has been no Police Scotland involvement.”

Holyrood is still studying the findings of the Dundee Drugs Commission, which published its report in August. The Drug Deaths Taskforce it convened in the summer is set to meet for the third time on January 15.

A Scottish Ggovernment spokeswoman said: “We have invested almost £800 million to tackle problem alcohol and drug use since 2008, and our 2018 alcohol and drug strategy set out how an additional £20 million per annum announced the year before is being used to improve local prevention, treatment, and recovery services in areas all across Scotland.

“The 2019-20 Programme for Government announced a further investment of £20 million over two years to support local services and provide targeted support.

“We have also repeatedly called for the outdated Misuse of Drugs Act 1971 to be amended to allow us to implement a range of public health focused responses, including the introduction of supervised overdose prevention facilities where appropriate.”