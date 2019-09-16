Drug-dealing perv took photographs of him having sex with child in Dundee

An ecstasy-dealing pervert who photographed himself having sex with a child has been jailed for 60 months.

Derek Scotland, 58, a first offender, was jailed after previously being convicted of engaging in sexual activity with the girl when she was under 16.

Sheriff Alastair Carmichael said: “The jury convicted you of supplying ecstasy to the complainer when she was aged either 15 or 16.

“You were also convicted of multiple occasions of sexual offences shortly before her 15th birthday until she was 16.

“Because of the nature and length of time in which you engaged in sexual activity, there’s no alternative but a custodial sentence.”

© DC Thomson

Scotland had become a mentor to the girl when she attempted suicide at the age of 14.

He admitted being romantically involved with the girl after her 16th birthday but denied having sex with her while she was underage.

But the jury refuted his claims and Scotland, of Peddie Street, was convicted of engaging in sex acts with the girl between August 2013 and August 2015 while she was underage.

He was additionally found guilty of taking images of them having sex, knowing she was under 16, between August 2014 and August 2015.

>> Keep up to date with the latest news with Evening Telegraph newsletter

The court heard that Scotland and the girl had fallen out in 2017 following an argument with her and the girl’s mother about a borrowed Chanel handbag and a mobile phone contract.

Scotland repeatedly contacted the girl and demanded that she give back the handbag or he would disclose intimate images of her to the Conservative Party.

The girl had recently become a member of the party at the time of the threats.

As well as the sexual offences, Scotland was found guilty of being concerned in the supply of ecstasy, a Class A drug, between December 31 2012 and November 21 2017 on Peddie Street.