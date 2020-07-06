Man accused of drugs offences and throwing phone and ‘herbal substance’ in River Tay

A man has appeared in court accused of drug dealing and trying to destroy evidence.

It is alleged Darren Brown was concerned in the supply of cannabis at his home address on Dens Road.

Thereafter, Brown allegedly tried to get rid of a bag of herbal substance and a mobile phone into the River Tay in a bid to defeat the ends of justice.

Brown appeared on petition at Dundee Sheriff Court in connection with the allegations.

The 31-year-old was allegedly concerned in the supply of the Class B drug between July 1-2.

On July 1, Brown allegedly tried to defeat the ends of justice by throwing a bag of green herbal substance while police officers were at his front door. The Crown alleges that the following day, Brown threw a mobile phone into the River Tay in an attempt to destroy potential evidence with the aim of defeating the ends of justice.

No plea was made on Brown’s behalf by defence solicitor Theo Finlay.

Sheriff Alastair Carmichael continued the case for further examination and released Brown on bail.