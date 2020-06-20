Drug dealers make Lochee residents feel like ‘prisoners’ in their homes

Residents living near the tower blocks in Lochee claim they are merely “surviving” as drug dealers blight the area “all day, every hour”.

Those living on Kirk Street and Atholl Street have spoken out in recent weeks about on-going problems plaguing their community

Despite lockdown restrictions over recent months, it has been claimed the pandemic has simply led to more people queuing up to buy drugs in Lochee.

One woman living on Atholl Street who read Tele articles in recent weeks said Atholl Street is facing the “exact same situation”.

Pictures taken in one of the blocks of flats this week showed drug paraphernalia discarded on the stairwell.

This incident is simply one of a long list of issues the wider community is facing against drugs, according to the tenant.

The woman, who declined to be named, added: “There is a hive of activity, people coming and going all day, at every hour. In one day I counted as many as 37 people coming in.

“This drug paraphernalia was discovered in one of the blocks on Tuesday of this week. People have young children living in these closes, it isn’t fair.”

She added: “I had an experience once where I couldn’t gain access to my address.

“There were two men who had purchased drugs from a property, they proceeded to lay the drugs out on the steps and started snorting the white powder in front of me.”

The Evening Telegraph was shown images of a man stooped over who was allegedly taking substances during this incident.

She added: “I know my neighbours are terrified to report anything for fear of being found out and anything happening to them.

“I am a prisoner in my own home. I don’t feel I am living a life, but rather surviving.”