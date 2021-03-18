Drug dealer who used a gang of women to help him sell crack cocaine in Dundee is jailed

A drug dealer who used a gang of women to help him sell crack cocaine is behind bars.

Kevin Kabengele, 26, led the four females in regularly selling drugs to addicts in Dundee during a two week period in July 2019.

The group of women included 20-year-old Skye Hough, who assisted Kabengele by booking a room at a hotel in the city where one deal was carried out.

Kabengele – who has already served jail-terms for drug crimes – appeared at the High Court in Glasgow on Thursday and pleaded guilty to being concerned in the supply of cocaine.

Hough had her attendance excused, but she also admitted to the same charge.

Both will be sentenced next month.

Prosecutor Richard Goddard QC said: “The case relates to Kabengele supplying crack cocaine personally to users in Dundee and also using four women to sell on his behalf.”

Kabengele stayed at a number of address in the city.

During this time, he pretended his name was ‘Alex’ to one addict buying drugs.

The same user later met Hough – known as ‘S’ – and was told to call her if she “needed anything in the future”.

The court heard of further drug deals “supplied mostly” by one of the other females working for Kabengele.

Caught with drugs and cash

Police were alerted in late July 2019 and when Hough was first arrested, she lied to officers, claiming she had been forced into holding drugs for a man called “Magpie”.

She had 23 wraps of crack cocaine as well as £449.

Kabengele was caught the next day in a car on the M6 near Wigan, Lancashire.

Mr Goddard: “His mobile phone was examined and found to contain messages from users attempting to source drugs from him.”

The pair had also faced a charge under the Human Trafficking Act in which it was alleged they “exploited” a number of people to transport them between Dundee and England for crime.

But prosecutors accepted a not guilty plea to that allegation.

Kabengele, of London, was remanded in custody while Hough – who lives in Essex – must attend the sentencing hearing next month.

Lord Arthurson deferred for reports.

