Dundee drug dealer who tried to blame his sister for crimes facing jail

A dealer is facing a lengthy jail term after being caught with a haul of drugs before trying to pin the crimes on his sister.

Steven Towers offered to pay the woman to destroy or dispose of drugs and money from a house on Mains Drive last May.

Police found thousands of pounds worth of cocaine and more than £16,000 in cash when they raided the property.

Towers repeatedly insisted that his sister was the person responsible – despite his DNA being found all over the evidence.

Dundee Sheriff Court heard that the 27-year-old first came to the attention of officers after he was seen driving in the street. He was searched and found to have £885 on him but was allowed on his way.

Officers obtained a search warrant of the home where Towers’ sister and partner were both in attendance.

His sister voluntarily stated that there were drugs in the house and cocaine was discovered in a child’s bedroom.

Fiscal depute Charmaine Gilmartin said: “A couple of loose floorboards were removed to the foundation of the house, about 4ft in height and in a vast open space.

“Officers climbed down to search and found two plastic bags which the witness said ‘that will be coke’ but it was two substantial bags of money.”

A “tick list”, traces of drugs and scales were also recovered as well as further bundles of cash. The total value of the money was £16,810.

Towers’ fingerprints were found on both the drugs and money. The value of the cocaine was given as worth up to £2,300 and weighing 33.74g. Cannabis worth around £110 was also discovered.

His sister’s phone was analysed and showed various texts indicating that Towers had drugs and money at the house. Towers asked his sister to take responsibility for having the drugs.

When he was cautioned and charge, Towers denied responsibility and said that his DNA would not be found on the items.

Towers, of Dundonald Street, pleaded guilty to being concerned in the supply of cocaine and cannabis on Mains Drive on May 31 last year.

He also admitted attempting to pervert the course of justice by sending his sister text messages offering to pay her to destroy evidence and pretending that she was responsible for the offences.

Defence solicitor Ross Donnelly said Towers appreciated the seriousness of the offence but asked Sheriff Tom Hughes to consider continuing his bail for social work reports to be prepared.

Sentence was deferred until next month for reports but Towers was remanded in custody meantime.