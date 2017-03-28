Drug dealer made 600-mile journey from Scotland with nine golf ball-sized lumps of heroin up his bottom

A drug dealer has been jailed for making a 600-mile trip from Aberdeen to Devon with nine golf ball-sized lumps of heroin up his bottom.

Shaun Findlay’s destination was an empty house in Ilfracombe, north Devon, where he was arrested.

Police discovered that nine large lumps of heroin with a total value of £11,600 had soiled pieces of cling film.

Exeter Crown Court was told he had a phone which contained a list of customers to whom he was planning to supply the substances, reported The Press and Journal.

Findlay, 28, of Devenick Place in Aberdeen, admitted possession of heroin with intent to supply and was jailed for four years by Judge Mr Justice Dingemans.

He told him: “You travelled to this jurisdiction with golf ball sized wraps stored within your bodily cavities. This is another case which demonstrates the devastation to lives which is caused by drug addiction.”

Andrew Macfarlane, prosecuting, said police raided an unoccupied house where Findlay was staying on October 13 last year and recovered nine lumps of heroin weighing 116 grams and worth £11,600.

Mr Richard Crabb, defending, said: “He has a partner and a two-year-old child in Aberdeen.

“He has been a drug user for many years. He accepts he brought drugs to North Devon and knew full well he was part of a supply chain.

“He was not living a lavish lifestyle and he only had £200 on him.

“He did not admit these offences because he says his mother is terminally ill and wanted to spend time with her.”