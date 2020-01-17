Drug dealer given home leave was caught with heroin on return to Castle Huntly prison

A drug dealer given home leave was discovered with heroin shortly after returning to Castle Huntly jail on the outskirts of Dundee.

University graduate Paul Neal – who is serving 52 months for a large-scale heroin operation – was caught trying to flush the drug down a prison toilet.

Neal, who was part of a Liverpudlian gang flooding Scotland with Class A drugs, was approved for home leave despite previously being caught with a mobile phone behind bars.

Perth Sheriff Court was told yesterday that Neal spent a few days at home in Liverpool before returning to Castle Huntly open prison.

Fiscal depute Mairi Graham told the court: “The accused was found in the toilet with the door locked. Officers heard it being flushed two or three times.

“On entering they saw a small empty polythene bag floating on top of the water. They found a wrap containing brown powder in the toilet roll holder.

“He was asked if the wrap was his and he stated yes and said it was heroin. It had a prison value of around £100.”

Sheriff James Macdonald told Neal, who has been moved back to closed conditions at HMP Shotts, that he had committed an act of “self-sabotage.”

Neal admitted having heroin in Castle Huntly on November 17 and was jailed for four months.

He was jailed for 52 months last year after he admitted being part of a drug ring flooding Scotland with heroin and being caught with £30,000 worth of the drug in Perth.

Co-accused Sean Thomas was jailed for four years as Perth Sheriff Court heard the duo were also caught with more than £30,000 cash they had made from dealing.

The court heard the duo were caught after leaving a trail of muddy footprints leading to the Tupperware box they had stuffed with drugs and money and left in woodland in Perth.

Thomas, 28, and Neal, 37, from Liverpool, were caught after police set up a covert surveillance operation to monitor them.

Neal was caught in the woodland and told police he was looking for his pet dog – but a selfie on his phone confirmed his friendship with fellow drug dealer Thomas. There was no dog.