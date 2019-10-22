Dundee drugs kingpin could have £85k of profits from cocaine dealing seized

Prosecutors want to confiscate £85,000 from a man who was jailed for running a major drug dealing operation.

Dale Pearson, 27, fronted a huge operation which saw him supplying drugs through the Royal Mail.

Crown Office lawyers have launched proceedings against Pearson to seize £85,000 from him under the Proceeds of Crime Act.

He was jailed for five years at Dundee Sheriff Court.

It was revealed that Pearson, formerly of Strathmartine Road, stashed almost £90,000 worth of cocaine inside a board game.

Packages containing hundreds of diazepam tablets, as well as ketamine, were intercepted at a Royal Mail depot in Edinburgh.

More than a year later, Parcelforce officers contacted police after finding bags of white powder in a board game that was to be sent to an address on Alloway Terrace.

Depute fiscal Brent Bissett said: “The white powder tested positive for 348.97g of cocaine.

“This had a significantly high purity with an estimated maximum potential value of £89,600.”

Pearson admitted that on June 8 2015 at the Edinburgh depot, he was concerned in the supply of Class B drug ketamine.

A guilty plea was tendered to supplying diazepam on Drumlanrig Drive between June 8 2015 and August 26 2016.

Pearson also admitted being concerned in the supply of Class A drug cocaine at the UK Border Force and on Alloway Terrace on June 15 2016.

He further admitted being concerned in the supply of ethylone, a Class B drug, on Drumlanrig Drive between February 7 and February 15 2016 as well as Class C drug alprazolam on Strathmartine Road on August 17 2017.

Sheriff Alastair Brown continued the case until later this month.