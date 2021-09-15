Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Wednesday, September 15th 2021 Show Links
News / Court

Perthshire drug dealer caged after cannabis factory discovered in abandoned town centre flat

By Jamie Buchan
September 15, 2021, 8:00 am Updated: September 15, 2021, 8:40 am
Caileon Ward and the block in East High Street, Crieff, where the cannabis factory was found.
Caileon Ward and the block in East High Street, Crieff, where the cannabis factory was found.

A drug dealer has been jailed after police uncovered a £43,000 cannabis factory in a Perthshire town centre.

The illicit operation was discovered in an abandoned flat above a pet shop in Crieff’s High Street.

Police forced their way into the property and seized more than 70 cannabis plants, along with lights, tents and power equipment.

And they spotted a tell-tale fingerprint which helped snare 22-year-old dealer Caileon Ward.

He was caught at his home in nearby Leadenflower Road with about £67,000 of class A drug Ecstasy.

Ward was jailed for 20 months at Perth Sheriff Court.

Sheriff William Wood told him: “While I take account of the fact that this is your first conviction under the Misuse of Drugs Act, I cannot ignore your wider record.

“You do need to be deterred from breaking the law.”

Unoccupied flat

Ward pled guilty to being concerned in the supply of Ecstasy between October 21 2020 and February, this year.

He further admitted producing controlled drug Cannabis at the East High Street flat from December 20, 2019, and January 22, 2020.

Fiscal depute Lora Apostolova earlier told the court police had received a tip-off about the cannabis cultivation.

Investigators spoke to the property owner, who explained Flat C had been unoccupied for about 10 years.

He gave permission for police to carry out a search.

Officers found the locks had been changed and had to force entry.

Inside, they discovered a black tent in the kitchen, which Ms Apostolova described as “clearly part of a cannabis cultivation.”

Officers also saw a smaller tent, which had its own power supply and lamps.

“On entering the living room, a large tent – about six feet by 10 feet wide – was found,” she said.

“This contained 17 mature plants, each about two feet tall.”

Fingerprint discovery nailed Ward

The factory had a large ventilation systems which was connected to a chimney.

Officers also found a fourth tent, as well as a single bed, clothing and discarded food containers.

In total, 74 plants were recovered, with a potential street value of between £14,600 and £43,800.

Items seized from the property were sent for forensic analysis, and Ward’s incriminating fingerprint was found on a lamp from a growing area.

Police swooped on Ward’s home in nearby Colville House.

They found MDMA in power, pill and liquid form.

Ms Apostolova saidthe drugs were valued at up to £66,650.

Troubled upbringing

Solicitor David Holmes, representing Ward, said: “Prior to his arrest, he had been working in the construction industry.

“It was work that he was enjoying and his employers were impressed with him.

“At that stage, it looked like he was heading down a different road.”

He said that he had been told to look after the cannabis cultivation and felt threatened  to become involved in dealing ecstasy.

Sheriff Wood said to Ward: “It is clear you have had a difficult and troubled upbringing and you don’t have your troubles to seek, but as an adult it is up to you how your life turns out.

“Only a custodial sentence is appropriate here.”