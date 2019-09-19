Drug cops descend on Dundee housing scheme in latest crackdown

Officers swooped on St Mary’s on Wednesday in a drugs raid at a property in the area.

As many as 10 police officers were seen entering a block of flats on St Mungo Terrace along with sniffer dogs.

Neighbours in the area said they “weren’t surprised” by the arrival of police in the street shortly before 10am.

Pictures later showed officers taking evidence bags from a property following the incident.

One resident, who declined to be named, said officers were in the area for a number of hours.

He added: “I saw police dogs and their handlers in the front garden at one point during the operation.

“I never heard any sirens when the police arrived but they were in that block for some time.

“It isn’t uncommon to see the police in this particular area so yesterday’s incident didn’t come as a major shock.

“There is always a lot of comings and going within that block that I’ve seen.”

It is understood yesterday’s operation was part of the anti-drugs initiative Operation Slate.

One man said the enforcement operation in the area was “good news” for the community, which has been blighted by drugs in recent years.

He added: “I saw 10 police officers on the scene with the sniffer dogs.

“They were heading down in the direction of St Mungo Terrace when I was walking to work. I welcome any sort of work being done by the police to try to deter the use of drug taking and drug dealing.

“We have issues with addicts using the play park as a drugs den.

“I suppose issues like this are common across the city and not just St Mary’s.

“As far as I’m concerned this is good news to have seen the police here today.

“You hope when police do raids like this it disrupts the dealers from operating.”

A spokeswoman for police confirmed a drugs search warrant had been executed at the address.

She said inquiries were ongoing and did not elaborate on what officers had found at the scene.

Earlier this year police confirmed the operation had helped seize more than £100,000 of illicit substances.

Among the substances seized were heroin, Valium, cannabis and cocaine, with a combined street value of £94,784.