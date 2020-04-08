Drug charities welcome fundraising boost as their services begin to feel impact of coronavirus pandemic

Drugs workers in Tayside have been given a major boost amid the pressures of the pandemic which could also help to save lives.

The Scottish Government has provided £166,000 of funding for naloxone kits, which help to prevent or reverse overdoses, and training in how to use them.

Dave Barrie, service manager at We Are With You, formerly Addaction, said it was fantastic news that the cash had been available.

He said: “This is fantastic and this money will be put to very good use in Dundee.

“We will be able to provide more naloxone kits and we will also be able to pay for training people how to use it.”

Dave said that while they hadn’t yet noticed an increase in requests for help and support he was aware that there was much more pressure on people with drug and alcohol issues as well as their families.

He said: “We had many families living in poverty in Dundee before this happened and now a lot of people are beginning to suffer.

“We are being kept very busy on the phones with people trying to get advice and information.

“People obviously can’t get to their GP to the same extent any more so are turning to us.

“There is also much greater pressure on pharmacies which many of our clients regularly use so to know this money is coming is very encouraging.”

Dundee West MP Joe FitzPatrick, who serves as minister for public health, unveiled the package and said it was designed to make the medication more accessible, in different settings, as well as increase the number of kits available.

Mr FitzPatrick said it was important that everyone was protected and supported during “unprecedented times”.

“We’ve worked closely with organisations on the frontline to create this package of measures to ensure we continue to support those affected by alcohol and drug use,” he said.

“By working together and observing the latest guidance, we can all play our part in keeping everyone safe.”