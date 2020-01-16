Case continued for Dundee woman accused of selling heroin from house in Angus

A woman accused of drug dealing has had her case continued.

Further reports have been ordered to assess the ability of Jodie Turnbull, 32, to stand trial.

She denies being concerned in the supply of Class B drug cannabis on Glamis Road, Kirriemuir, on May 9 2017.

She is also alleged to have been concerned in the supply of Class A drug heroin from the same property.

The Foula Terrace woman’s first diet was continued until later this month.