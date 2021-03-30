Drug runner caught with £100,000 cannabis haul on busy Dundee road

A drug runner caught with over £100,000 worth of cannabis in the boot of his car has been locked up.

Mosin Raja, 22, was pulled over by police on Kingsway West, Dundee, following an anonymous tip-off.

After the huge haul was discovered, Raja told officers: “All I got told was to drop the car off.”

Raja is facing a lengthy jail term after he pled guilty at Dundee Sheriff Court to being involved in drug dealing on November 27 2019.

Fiscal depute Kirsten Letford revealed how Raja was stopped at 4pm after police received intelligence he was involved in drug dealing.

She said: “The accused was the sole occupant of the vehicle. A full search of the vehicle was carried out and bags containing cannabis were recovered.

“In the driver’s footwell and passenger seat, there were two mobile phones. In total, 14,672g of cannabis was discovered with a wholesale value of around £50,000.

“However, if sold in the known quantity deals, it would have a value of £103,362.”

The two mobile phones were analysed and contained evidence of drug dealing. It was accepted that Raja’s role in drug dealing was as a runner.

‘ A link in the chain’

Raja, of Bradford, pled guilty to being concerned in the supply of cannabis, a Class B drug, on the A90 Kingsway on November 27 2019.

John McGeechan, defending, said Raja appreciated he was likely to receive a prison sentence.

Sheriff Richard McFarlane told Raja: “There is a significant amount involved and a significant value. What concerns me is that you were detected engaging in this offence a few hundred miles from home.

“I am told you may be a link in the chain but you were carrying a very significant amount of cannabis. I am in no doubt a custodial sentence is in contemplation.”

Sentence was deferred until April for social work reports to be obtained. He was remanded in custody.