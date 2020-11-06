Drug-addled Dundee thug who bit policeman and spat blood at other officers is jailed for two years

A vile thug who spat blood and bit a police officer’s hand during a weekend rampage has been jailed.

Drug-addled Paul Allan Coombs, who is profoundly deaf, caused chaos at the homeless hostel where he was staying, police headquarters and Ninewells Hospital.

The lout’s behaviour was exacerbated by taking “street Valium” and the fact he was struggling to communicate, Dundee Sheriff Court was told.

Police were initially contacted over concerns that Coombs, 48, was feeling suicidal.

Prosecutor Christine Allan said the accused came towards one of the officers while brandishing a mirror over his head.

“He was tackled and restrained to the ground,” she said. “The accused suffered a bloody nose as a result.

“The accused was handcuffed and taken to a police van. Throughout this, the accused spat saliva and blood towards the police.”

Coombs later bit the hand of one officer as he attempted to apply the thug’s spit hood.

Following his arrest and release, police received a call just after 10.30pm after reports of a disturbance at the hostel.

Coombs had kicked his room door and banged a lift before picking up a traffic cone outside.

Two members of staff tried to calm him down but Coombs made a “loud screeching noise” in an aggressive manner.

The pair locked Coombs out of the hostel, believing he was reaching into his pocket for a knife.

It was later revealed Coombs was trying to retrieve a pen and paper.

An irate Coombs then made cut-throat gestures before picking up a piece of broken slate and throwing it at a window.

Police took Coombs, who had several cuts to his head, to Ninewells to be examined but he was continually abusive and repeatedly spat on floors and walls.

Coombs, a prisoner at HMP Perth, pleaded guilty to assaulting PC Ivan Havranek by brandishing a mirror at him and striking him on the head at Cyrenians, Brewery Lane, on June 26.

During a journey to police headquarters, Coombs spat blood at PCs Lauren Milne and Findlay Davidson. He also bit PC Davidson on the hand.

Coombs also spat blood at PC Havranek before punching him on the body.

The following day, Coombs kicked a door at the hostel and struck the inside of a lift before picking up a traffic cone and brandishing it above his head.

He also admitted making threatening gestures towards hostel staff before repeatedly spitting on floors and walls at the A&E department.

Sheriff Alastair Carmichael jailed the repeat offender for 24 months.