A drug addict who continually goes shoplifting to fund her habit has been jailed.

Paula Bowman, 42, of Tulloch Court, was jailed for nine months by Sheriff George Way after she admitted refusing to open her hand when suspected of holding controlled drugs and obstructing PCs Joanne Campbell and Kerry Thomson-Craig at Reform Street on Tuesday.

She also admitted stealing a pair of sandals from New Look in the Overgate on Wednesday.