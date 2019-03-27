Drug addict could face jail after stealing phone from Dundee McDonald’s

A thief has been warned she could face jail after swiping a phone from a McDonald’s.

Leanne Gunning, 34, nicked the phone which was on the counter at the eatery on Reform Street on July 5.

Gunning was caught on CCTV making the theft and the phone was later recovered. Solicitor Jim Caird told Dundee Sheriff Court that although Gunning has multiple previous convictions, her offending has declined.

He added that Gunning, of Sandeman Place, was struggling with a drug problem and is now stable on a methadone programme.

Deferring sentence until April 24 for reports, Sheriff John Rafferty said: “I am prepared to obtain a report to see if there is an alternative to a custodial sentence.”