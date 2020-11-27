A disabled woman is afraid to leave her own home after being plagued by drug users on her doorstep.

Lynn Matthews, 51, who lives in a block of flats on Blackness Road, has also been horrified by evidence of drug abuse on her stairwell – including finding a blood-filled syringe.

Her daughter, Holly, said the situation had become unbearable for her mum, who suffers from Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) – a lung disorder that causes breathing problems.

She said: “It’s just disgusting. She also has agoraphobia and she’s just really scared to leave her own house.

“There’s so many issues with the closey that she lives in now. Just today I was taking my two-year-old up there and he almost stepped on a needle which had been left on the stairs.

“There were a bunch of wrappers and things there too. It’s just not safe.

“Also, a couple of months ago my mum phoned me shaking and in floods of tears.

“She has had a man and woman on drugs chap her door and she had to shout through the door for them to leave as they had the wrong door.

“They proceeded to go in the cupboard within the close and the woman keeled over on my mum’s door step and the man just left her there.

“She’d passed out on the landing and my mum was so scared.

“We also had a problem once with blood and faeces being smeared all over the walls, it was cleaned up but that was disgusting too.”

Lynn was diagnosed with severe COPD over a year ago, which makes getting up and down the stairs to her one-up flat difficult.

She has applied for a new home, however, Dundee City Council have yet to move her.

Holly added: “It just feels like she keeps getting fobbed off. We either get someone who’s really sympathetic or someone who tells us to fill out another form.

“It feels like we’re not getting anywhere and my mum is just stuck alone in her flat.

“I just think it’s disgusting the way she is being treated and would just like emergency help to get her accommodated elsewhere and for the issued to be raised and taken seriously.”

A Dundee City Council spokeswoman said: “We are aware of the situation and if the inquirer has any queries about their rehousing application then they should contact our Lettings Team directly.”