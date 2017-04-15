Dundee United star man Tony Andreu has dropped deeper for most of the last two games — but don’t suggest to the Frenchman that’s been a sacrifice on his part.

Because for the man on loan from Norwich City the only thing that matters is winning games, not where he’s used.

Against Falkirk and Dunfermline, Andreu has started in left midfield as boss Ray McKinnon has switched to a 4-4-2 formation.

That’s a change from the more central No 10 role he’s usually operated in this term but so long as the results are right, it’s not something that’s going to bother him.

“The gaffer made the change so you have to agree with this and it has worked for the last couple of games,” he said.

“Even though, from my point of view, first half against Dunfermline on Tuesday I was really deep and did not contribute up there the way I would have liked, it is not a problem because we won.

“Yes I am more a forward player than a defensive player, but if it is for the benefit of the team, and it has been, it is great.

“And I don’t see it as a sacrifice because it is a team sport. You have to be where you have to be for the team.

“It is good that we have Simon Murray and Thomas Mikkelsen in attack. In the last two games they have given each other a goal.

“You can see there is something building up between them and that is really good for the team and Simon can move around.

“He likes to put in a shift and he likes the running. It is good for us to have this kind of player who can be a striker, then go to midfield. In both areas he is always trying to pull out something good for the team.”

That said, like his manager, Andreu stresses nothing is cast in stone and as early as tomorrow’s tea-time trip to Ayr, the formation could change.

“We’ll see what happens next game. It is not definitely a permanent thing and even in the second half against Dunfermline I was more in the middle and more of a threat.”

He’s also keen to point out wherever he’s used, his defensive duties will not be ignored.

“We have to see who we play and we will adapt. The last couple of games it was a good thing to change because of the opposition but that might not always be the case,” he said.

“I will do my work in defence. As an attack-minded player I always want to get forward, score goals and try to create.

“But you always have to do the defensive part as well because that is really important. As a No 10 or a wide midfielder I always try to go back and help out when it is needed.”

He heads for Ayrshire seeking three points to maintain a challenge for a second-place finish, and experience tells him it could prove vital to United’s promotion chances.

“Second is really important. When you have had a tough season and straight away you have to play two play-off games in a week, without even a rest, is hard.

“I know that because the last time I was there with Hamilton we played against Falkirk who had already had one play-off. The first game we didn’t really see it but by the time we played the second they were tired and we won because we were fresher than them.

“So second is important but it is not the end point. If you finish third or fourth you can’t go up? I don’t think so — it’s still possible. But it’s an advantage if you finish second.”