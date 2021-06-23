Drop-in vaccine clinics open for 18 to 29 year olds in Tayside

Drop-in vaccine clinics in Tayside have been extended to include those aged between 18 and 29.

NHS Tayside have offered the appointment-free clinics in an effort to combat spiking cases.

The new centres will be open to any young people who have yet to have their first Pfizer vaccine and have not already booked their appointment.

Vaccination centre locations and opening times are as follows:

Caird Hall, Dundee: 10am to 6pm from Thursday June 24 to Wednesday June 30

Dewars Centre, Perth: 10am to 6pm from Thursday June 24 to Wednesday June 30

Arbroath Community Centre, Angus: 10am to 6pm from Saturday June 26 to Wednesday June 30

Scheduled appointments will continue to run as normal.

Vaccines ‘best way out’

Dr Emma Fletcher, Director of Public Health, said, “Unfortunately, over the past few days, we have seen another sharp increase in the number of new cases of Covid-19 in Dundee and across Tayside.

“We know that getting vaccinated is our best way out of the pandemic and I would strongly recommend that everyone gets the vaccine when offered.

“From tomorrow, we are running drop-in vaccination clinics across Tayside for people aged 18 to 29.

“So, please come along and get the jab to protect yourself, your loved ones and your community.”

It comes after drop-in clinics were previously offered to older age groups.