Drop in number of Covid-19 patients in Tayside hospitals as downward trend continues

A downward trend in the number of positive coronavirus cases across Tayside and Fife is continuing.

There were 32 new Covid-19 cases recorded throughout the two health board regions as a whole from Monday into Tuesday.

The downward trend in the number of people testing positive for the disease is more significant in Tayside – where there were 13 new cases of coronavirus in the past day.

A total of 19 people have tested positive in Fife since Monday.

There have now been 8,672 confirmed positive cases recorded across the whole of Scotland, a rise of 222 from Monday.

Of this overall figure, 1084 were in Tayside and 561 in Fife.

This amounts to a 1.21% increase in the number of Covid-19 cases in Tayside in the past 24 hours, and a 3.51% rise in the kingdom.

Comparatively, the increase from Sunday into Monday was 1.4% in Tayside and 1.8% rise in Fife.

A general downward trend in the number of positive cases across both areas has been continuing since last week.

It comes as there were a further 70 recorded Covid-19 deaths in Scotland, bringing the total up to 985.

The number of people fighting confirmed or suspected cases of the virus in Tayside hospitals has dropped from 110 on Monday to 98 on Tuesday. Seven patients are in intensive case.

However the number of people in Fife hospitals has risen from 120 to 138, with six in intensive care.

Monday’s figures showed a total of 1071 cases in Tayside and 542 in Fife.

This graph also shows the number of Covid-19 ambulance call-outs in Scotland is decreasing:

