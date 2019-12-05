Wellgate’s British Heart Foundation shop celebrates ninth birthday in Dundee

A charity shop in Dundee has celebrated its ninth birthday by holding drop-in CPR sessions.

The British Heart Foundation store in the Wellgate celebrated the anniversary last weekend with mascot Artie Beat on hand to help provide locals with lifesaving skills.

Staff also took the opportunity to show donors where their money goes.

Lisa Robertson, fundraising manager for Central Scotland, said: “There are currently 36,000 people living with heart and circulatory diseases in Dundee and Angus and 2,630 people living with heart failure in the same area.

“Heart failure can be a debilitating condition often caused after someone has a heart attack and the heart muscle is severely damaged.

“People living with heart failure often find that they can no longer continue living the life they did previously. They are often breathless, have excess fluid and find it difficult to walk.

“In very severe instances it can feel like the person is drowning in the fluid on their lungs.

“There is no cure for heart failure and often people can only survive by having a heart transplant.

“The drop-in CPR sessions are very important as most people don’t know how to perform the lifesaving skill unless they have been on a first aid course.

“Only one in 12 people in Scotland will survive an out-of-hospital cardiac arrest so working with the public means the more people who know CPR the more lives that can be saved.

“Our aim is to create a nation of lifesavers.

“The British Heart Foundation, with Dundee University, is also currently funding 11 research projects into these conditions, but what people don’t realise is that the money raised in Scottish stores stays in Scotland.”

PhD student Amy Dorward is currently in her third year of British Heart Foundation-funded research into the mechanisms of heart failure.

Amy, who was also on hand at the birthday celebrations, said: “We are currently researching why heart failure happens and new ways of how to treat it.

“The whole project wouldn’t have been possible without the funding from the British Heart Foundation.

“Everyone knows someone who has been effected by a heart condition.”

Wellgate store manager Angela Morrison said: “For the past nine years the store has grown and grown.

“All of our volunteers were awarded certificates for their hard work this year and we are always looking for more volunteers to join us.”