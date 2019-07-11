Drone pilot helps trace missing Labrador lost on Dundee farm

A drone pilot helped trace a missing black Labrador when it became lost during a walk.

Buster, a 13-year-old family pet, was on a walk with his owner from Balmossie Farm, Broughty Ferry, on Monday when he went missing.

The dog vanished in a field of barley while heading to the Murroes with owner John Reid.

Mr Reid scanned the 33-foot field of barley and whistled for the missing retired gun dog.

However, he failed to find the Labrador.

He continued the search for the pet on Tuesday morning, told the police and looked in local dog pounds. The family also lodged a Facebook appeal to see if anyone had seen the missing animal.

Dale Summerton, owner of Rising View Aerial Video & Photography, based in Dundee, stepped in to help when asked.

Using a drone, he searched the field and surrounding wooded area to track down the missing animal.

Mr Reid’s wife, Eila, said: “We were delighted to get him home.”