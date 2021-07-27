Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Tuesday, July 27th 2021 Show Links
News / Dundee

Drone helped police catch ‘nuisance’ quad biker at Dundee car meet

By James Simpson
July 27, 2021, 9:24 am
Drones will be deployed at the Kingsway Car Meet
Police deployed a drone at the Kingsway.

A drone used to monitor behaviour at a Dundee car meet was said to be “instrumental” in assisting police.

Around 400 car enthusiasts attended the Kingsway West Retail Park at the weekend as police used drone technology to tackle anti-social behaviour.Drones will be deployed at the Kingsway Car MeetPolice deployed a drone at the car meet at the weekend.

Police Scotland said there was a “marked reduction” of offences in and around Saturday’s meet compared to previous events.

A spokesman said officers only had to deal with one person, a ‘nuisance’ quad biker charged in connection with alleged motoring offences.

But the drone also detected a number of other people speeding on and around the Kingsway.

“Police Scotland’s air support unit had attended to assist local officers by using an unmanned air vehicle, or drone, to assist in policing the event,” a statement said.

“The drone was instrumental in dealing with the one incident of anti-social behaviour and the use of this equipment to assist officers on the ground was well received by both enthusiasts and members of the public who attended the event and spoke with our officers.”

Car meets have drawn criticism in the past for anti-social behaviour but many people took to social media to hail the success of Saturday’s event.

Inspector Greg Burns from Tayside Roads Policing Unit praised the majority who attended this years show without incident.

He added: “In contrast to some previous events of this type, the weekend’s meeting passed off largely without incident.

“The vast majority in attendance came along with the intention to enjoy themselves and did exactly that without resorting to anti-social behaviour.

“The air support unit provided excellent assistance to us in keeping everyone safe in and around the event, which shows the versatility and value of such a resource.”

Dundee woman attacked and knocked to ground by ‘vicious’ city centre gull