Drone helped police catch ‘nuisance’ quad biker at Dundee car meet

A drone used to monitor behaviour at a Dundee car meet was said to be “instrumental” in assisting police.

Around 400 car enthusiasts attended the Kingsway West Retail Park at the weekend as police used drone technology to tackle anti-social behaviour. Police deployed a drone at the car meet at the weekend.

Police Scotland said there was a “marked reduction” of offences in and around Saturday’s meet compared to previous events.

A spokesman said officers only had to deal with one person, a ‘nuisance’ quad biker charged in connection with alleged motoring offences.

But the drone also detected a number of other people speeding on and around the Kingsway.

“Police Scotland’s air support unit had attended to assist local officers by using an unmanned air vehicle, or drone, to assist in policing the event,” a statement said.

“The drone was instrumental in dealing with the one incident of anti-social behaviour and the use of this equipment to assist officers on the ground was well received by both enthusiasts and members of the public who attended the event and spoke with our officers.”

Car meets have drawn criticism in the past for anti-social behaviour but many people took to social media to hail the success of Saturday’s event.

Inspector Greg Burns from Tayside Roads Policing Unit praised the majority who attended this years show without incident.

He added: “In contrast to some previous events of this type, the weekend’s meeting passed off largely without incident.

“The vast majority in attendance came along with the intention to enjoy themselves and did exactly that without resorting to anti-social behaviour.

“The air support unit provided excellent assistance to us in keeping everyone safe in and around the event, which shows the versatility and value of such a resource.”