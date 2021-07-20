Drone footage shows fire damage at Wellburn House in Dundee

Drone footage has revealed the extent of fire damage at a former care home.

Emergency services were scrambled to an outhouse on fire at Wellburn House at around 6.30am on Monday.

Two boys have been arrested and charged in connection with the incident as police continue their inquiries.

Video footage taken on Monday evening showed smoke still billowing from the building at around 9.30pm, forcing fire crews to return to the scene.

A spokesman from Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) confirmed two appliances arrived to dampen down the roof space of the outhouse after the fire reignited.

The long-term future of the site currently hangs in the balance after plans were submitted to Dundee City Council to demolish the building last month.

Barratt Homes revealed plans for new three and four bedroom properties at the site, but the developer does not yet own the house.

If the planning application is successful, Barratt will buy the home from the Diocese of Dunkeld, which ran the care home until its closure in 2017.

The home was shut down just a few days after a 94-year-old resident fell to his death from an upstairs window.

Since then, the religious group have maintained the property at a cost of around £60,000 a year.

Emergency service investigation

A spokesman for the SFRS added: “Two appliances were called from the Macalpine Road station after smoke was seen coming from the area.

“Crews used a hose reel jet to dampen the flames after a fire had reignited in a roof space.

“Appliances stood down from the scene shortly before 10pm.”

Police Scotland added: “At Around 6.30am on Monday, 19 July, police were called to the Liff Road area of Dundee following a report of a fire.

“Two boys, aged 14 and 15, have been arrested and charged in connection with the incident.

“Further inquiries are ongoing.”