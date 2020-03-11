Driving test cancelled after police crash into learner’s car in Dundee

A learner had a driving test cancelled after an unmarked police car ploughed into the vehicle as they were sitting the exam.

The collision took place at the junction of Riverside Avenue and the Perth Road at around 10.20am on Tuesday March 3, when the police vehicle crashed into the learner car.

It is understood that, while no formal injuries were reported at the scene, the examiner in the car may have suffered whiplash as a result of the crash.

It is believed that the police vehicle failed to give way and crashed into the dual-controlled learner car at the junction.

A spokesman for the Driving Vehicle Standards Authority said: “A driving test was aborted after a car being driven by a candidate was in collision with another vehicle while on test.

“The collision occurred on Riverside Avenue in Dundee on the morning of Tuesday, 3rd March.

“Police were informed at the time of the collision.”

It is the second time that police officers have been involved in a collision with motorists within a month, after a police estate car crashed into a civilian car in Marketgait at the beginning of February.

A police spokeswoman said: “A road traffic accident was reported at 10:20am on March 3.

“An unmarked police vehicle collided with another vehicle at the junction of the Perth Road and the A85.

“No ambulance was called to the scene and no injuries were reported.”