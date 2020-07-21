Driving instructors in Dundee hoping to be back on the road next month

Driving instructors in Dundee have said they hope to be back in action by August – with plans in place to keep themselves and their clients safe.

The UK’s lockdown put a halt to driving lessons and tests in March, leaving many prospective drivers in the lurch and instructors out of pocket.

While Wales and England have both announced that lessons and tests will begin again on July 22, the Scottish Government has yet to make an announcement – however many instructors believe it won’t be long before lessons start again.

Mick Carty, owner of Mick Carty Driving Instruction, has been disappointed by the guidance on offer regarding a return to work but is hopeful it won’t be too far away.

He said: “We’ve had a lack of good advice in my opinion and real guidance on how we are going to return, for example the use of face masks during lessons.

“But I’ve got a tentative belief that we’ll start back again as soon as August 10.

“As far as we’ve been told, there’s going to be no further information until July 30, when the Scottish Government will update us. So really, everything is still up in the air.

“I’m in contact with my students, making sure that they’re ready for their return but it’s been like a very freaky long weekend.

“It has been really surreal for everyone – especially those who had tests booked and have now had them pushed back for four of five months.”

Stuart Walker, an instructor with 36 years of experience, also believes lessons could get back underway in August and admits it has been the longest he has gone without work.

He said: “I’ve never seen anything like this before. Nobody ever thought that this would have happened, but I guess it’s just one of these things. I’m going to be using proper PPE when I get back.

“Rumour is that we’re going to be back in August. I know that England and Wales are going back, but if it’s not going to be safe for me and my learners then I don’t think we should rush the decision.

“This has been the longest I’ve gone without working – now we’re just going to have to see what happens over the next few weeks.”

The Scottish Government has been approached for comment.