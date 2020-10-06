Driving instructor reveals clients test cancelled after car deemed ‘not clean enough’ amid Covid guidance

A Dundee driving instructor has been left “gobsmacked” after an examiner cancelled his client’s test after deeming the car wasn’t clean enough.

John Giel who has been a driving instructor for over 20 years was left with a client “in tears” after a test was cancelled due to Covid-19 guidelines.

A spokesman for the Driver & Vehicle Standard Agency wouldn’t speak directly about the incident at the test centre in Dundee.

He did advise, however, that “driving tests will not go ahead if [cleanliness] has not been followed to ensure public safety.”

John said the examiner sat inside his silver Honda Civic Type-R at the test centre on Kilspindie Place and wiped over the passenger door sill before cancelling the test.

John added: “What happened on the day was completely unforgiveable. I thought the examiner was joking, the car had been cleaned and disinfected prior to him getting inside.

“He took a wipe across the sill and found a bit of dirt and he also found a piece of grass in the footwell.

“The examiner said it wasn’t to ‘his standard’ which I thought was extremely petty. I said to him ‘are you seriously going to cancel this test?’

“I could understand if there was food packaging and other items scattered over the vehicle, but his decision left me gobsmacked when he confirmed the test was cancelled.

“When I explained it wasn’t me he was impacting on but my client who could now be facing a long wait to get another test, it didn’t sway his decision.

“Thankfully, my client was able to get a cancellation and get his test rebooked but it’s beside the point. This never should have happened in the first place.”

John took the decision to cover his client’s additional costs and lessons as a result of what had taken place on September 21.

He added: “It wasn’t fair what had happened to my client so I covered the costs for around £140 for what had happened, but these are costs that should never be incurred.

“I posted about the incident on social media and many of my former clients were shocked as they said my car was always clean. It just seemed extremely petty.”

A spokesman for the DVSA added: “DVSA’s priority is to protect our customers and staff and stop the spread of Covid-19.

“Guidance has been issued that cars used on driving tests must be cleaned before the test to lessen the chance of infection.

“Driving tests will not go ahead if this has not been followed to ensure public safety.”