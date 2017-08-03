A nursery worker who left her friend with horrific injuries after causing a smash while driving at up to five times the speed limit just hours after passing her driving test has been fined.

Leah Petrie passed her test on June 8 last year — afterwards posing with her certificate on Facebook and describing herself as the “happiest girl in the world”.

Hours later she picked up pal Martin McNab, 19, and a 17-year-old girl, who cannot be named for legal reasons, and went for a drive.

She later led a convoy of cars through Dundee’s Camperdown Park, which has a road running through it with a 10mph speed limit.

Petrie hit speeds of up to 50mph on the narrow lane before losing control on a bend and ploughing into a tree.

Witnesses rushed to the scene and managed to pull Petrie and Mr McNab from the wreckage of the Ford Ka — but the other girl was unconscious.

She was taken to Ninewells Hospital, where it was established she had suffered a head injury, a fractured pelvis and palsy to her right side.

Petrie, 18, from Broughty Ferry, pleaded guilty on indictment to a charge of causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

Sheriff Alastair Carmichael imposed a fine of £2,400 and disqualified Petrie from driving for a year.