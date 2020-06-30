Drivers will soon be able to get their caffeine fix on the go as work starts on a new Starbucks drive-thru

Construction is under way on the latest drive-thru coffee shop to come to Dundee.

Building teams rolled onto the Afton Way site to start preparations for the Starbucks store, which is close to the Morrisons supermarket on Forfar Road

Although plans were originally rejected by planning chiefs, the council’s review board reversed the decision and gave the coffee giant permission to build on the site last August.

The conditions for Starbucks opening include no deliveries after 11pm, protection of surrounding trees, strict cooking ventilation and noise limitation.

The coffee shop has pledged to introduce more car and bicycle parking, as well as a dropped kerb to give access to disabled customers.

Councillor Alan Ross, a member of the board, told the Tele at the time that the change in decision was not unusual and the new premises will also bring more jobs to locals.

He said: “It is not unusual for a decision to be reversed. This will bring jobs to Dundee, which is good news.

“Starbucks says that wherever it opens establishments it employs locally, so these jobs will come to the city which is always welcome.”

Mr Ross added: “It is a drive-thru and I don’t think visitors to the city centre would leave to visit this one, so I don’t think the city centre will lose trade.

“Morrisons restaurant and cafe has a different clientele, plus the drive-thru will be at the Kingsway and attract people driving on the A90.”

A number of similar developments have opened in the city in recent years, with two Starbucks already open and proposals for another submitted earlier this year.

The development, on land south of Riverside Avenue, would also include a Burger King drive-thru.

The site is just to the west of Dundee Airport, north-east of the city’s Amazon distribution centre and directly opposite the Riverside Inn pub and grill.

Eat and Drive Ltd submitted the proposals, which it says would create up to 60 jobs, in February.