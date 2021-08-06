Drivers warned of lane closures during 10 nights of roadworks on M90 in Perthshire

Drivers on the M90 in Perthshire are being warned about potential disruption as roadworks get under way next week.

Two sections of hard shoulder are being resurfaced on a three-mile stretch between Arlary and Glenfarg — just north of Milnathort.

The roadworks get under way on Monday August 9 and will take place over 10 nights, between 7.30pm and 6.30am.

If all goes to plan the road should be clear by 6.30am on Friday August 20.

It is the latest phase of roadworks to be carried out in the Perthshire area, with major work taking place in Perth and recent improvements on the A90.

Ian Stewart, Bear Scotland’s north-east representative, said: “This £600,000 investment from Transport Scotland will greatly improve and strengthen these sections of the hard shoulder on the M90.

What restrictions will be in place?

Phase one (August 9-13) – A single lane closure will be in place continuously on the northbound carriageway.

– A single lane closure will be in place continuously on the northbound carriageway. Phase two (August 15-19) – A single lane closure will be in place continuously on the southbound carriageway.



“The traffic management programmed is essential for ensuring everyone remains safe throughout the project.

“However our teams will do everything possible to complete the works as quickly and safely as possible.

“We thank motorists for their patience in advance while our teams carry out these essential improvements on the M90.

“We encourage road users to plan their journeys in advance by checking the Traffic Scotland website for up-to-date traffic information and allow some extra time to reach their destination.”