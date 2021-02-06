Drivers warned of disruption as A90 roadworks on edge of Dundee begin

Drivers can expect disruption on the A90 north of Dundee as major surfacing improvements get under way tomorrow.

The £390,000 project will address defects in the road surface on the southbound section of the A90 between South Tarbrax Farm and the A928 Kirriemuir junction.

The project is due to take place over six days using 24-hour working, with all improvements expected to be completed by 6.30am on Saturday February 13, subject to weather conditions.

Overnight lane closures will be in place on both the northbound and southbound carriageways tomorrow to enable traffic management to be installed ahead of the project and a contraflow system will be in place between South Tarbrax Farm until the Nether Finlarg junction from 7.30am on Monday until 6.30am next Saturday.

‘A smoother and safer journey’

Single-lane traffic will be travelling on the northbound carriageway while the A90 southbound carriageway is resurfaced.

The North Tarbrax, Happas and Nether Finlarg junctions and crossovers will be closed to southbound traffic during the works and a signed diversion will be in place to guide motorists to their destinations.

Ian Stewart, Bear Scotland’s north east unit representative, said: “This £390,000 investment from Transport Scotland will greatly improve and strengthen this section of the A90, as well as create a smoother and safer journey for motorists.”