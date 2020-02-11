Drivers warned as rain, sleet and snow forecast to continue in Tayside and Fife

Drivers have been warned of potentially hazardous conditions as the wintry weather brought by Storm Ciara continues across Tayside and Fife.

The Met Office has a yellow “be aware” warning in place for Tayside, Fife and Central Scotland, with “bitterly cold and windy, wintry showers” forecast.

The warning on the weather service’s website for the region says: “Bitterly cold with strong to gale westerly winds bringing rain, sleet, snow showers.

“Snow accumulating away from lowest levels, with drifting adding to potentially hazardous travel conditions, also wet snow sporadically reaching sea level.

“Best of limited shelter across Angus. Maximum temperature 5C.”

Forecasters warned tonight will be “more of the same with wintry showers and strong to gale westerly winds”.

Motorists travelling across the Forth have been advised the Queensferry Crossing could remain closed until Wednesday.

An icy night is expected tomorrow, with more rain, sleet and snow from Thursday to Saturday.

Yesterday saw intermittent snowfall in Dundee, but heavier showers in more rural areas of Tayside and Fife continued from the weekend.

In Dundee, one man had a lucky escape at Pitkerro Road when chimney pots were blown off nearby roofs and crashed just feet in front of him on Sunday.

Part of the road was cordoned off by police at the corner of Baldovan Terrace on Sunday afternoon around 3pm.

Meanwhile, an investigation has been launched into why floodgates were left open as Storm Ciara ravaged Dundee, allowing water from the Tay to seep past a multi-million-pound flood barrier.

Images shared on social media show vehicles in a car park at Riverside Drive submerged up to their wheels in water from the river as the city was battered by 52mph winds on Sunday.

Floodgates installed as part of a £6.9 million flood defence system were left open, which may have led to the water being able to reach the vehicles and flow onto Riverside Drive itself.

In response to criticism over why the gates were left open, council bosses have denied there were failings with the flood prevention scheme, but have confirmed they will look into whether improvements can be made to its response in future extreme weather events.

