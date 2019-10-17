Drivers warned as police escort vehicle down A90 and through Dundee

Police have warned motorists as they help transport an “abnormal load” down the busiest road between Dundee and Aberdeen.

Officers are helping escort the HGV from the Dyce through to Perth, with the vehicle passing Forfar at about 11am.

It then passed through Dundee just before noon ahead of its final stop at Broxden Services.

At about 12.20pm the force tweeted: “Last stop of the day to allow traffic to pass. We are on the A90 just before we join the M90 and head for our final destination at Broxden Services near Perth with the abnormal load.”

#MintlawRP Last stop of the day to allow traffic to pass! We are on the #A90 just before we join the #M90 and head for our final destinstion at #BroxdenServices near #Perth with the abnormal load@wavefmlive @tayfm @TaysidePolice — NE Roads Updates (@PolScotRoadsNE) October 17, 2019

#MintlawRP We are shortly going to be moving an abnormal load today from #Dyce to #Perth There will be delays as we escort the vehicle onto the #AWPR south on the #A90 We will update our location as we go along#ABZTravel@originalfm @northsoundnews pic.twitter.com/iJhOPE1Xwb — NE Roads Updates (@PolScotRoadsNE) October 17, 2019

#MintlawRP We are now near Forfar on the #A90 with the wide load before we head through #Dundee Thank you for your patience!@tayfm #ABZTravel — NE Roads Updates (@PolScotRoadsNE) October 17, 2019

Earlier, police posted: “We are shortly going to be moving an abnormal load today from Dyce to Perth.

“There will be delays as we escort the vehicle on to the AWPR south on the A90 We will update our location as we go along.”