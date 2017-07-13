Drivers spend 44 hours​ per year looking for a parking space

Drivers spend an average of 44 hours a year searching for a parking space, according to new research.

That costs the typical motorist £733 in wasted time, fuel and emissions, the study by traffic information supplier Inrix found.

Businesses and high streets bear the brunt of parking pain as 40% of drivers say they avoid driving to shops due to problems finding a space.

London was ranked as the worst UK city for parking, with motorists spending an average of 67 hours a year searching for a spot, costing them £1,104.

Glasgow was the worst city in Scotland at 40 hours, followed by Edinburgh on 38 hours.

Inrix calculated that the annual cost of the time spend searching for a space, overpaying for parking time and parking tickets is more than £30 billion in the UK.