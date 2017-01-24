Residents in Dundee have hit out at speeding motorists amid fears someone will get hurt unless action is taken.

Community activist Daniel Coleman said dozens of local residents had expressed concerns over the speed of drivers in the St Leonard Road and Harestane Road areas.

He said action was needed before someone was hurt, adding: “Quite a few residents have been in touch about this and it appears to be an issue in the whole ward.

“People are driving too fast in the residential streets.”

St Leonard Road resident Adam Davidson, 34, believes it will take a fatal accident before authorities would make any changes.

The father-of-five added: “People just don’t drive with care in the area.

“There’s a primary school here too, so parking problems just add to it.

“I think there’s a lot of reasons for the driving issues around here.

“Some are with parents parking dangerously — but the main problem is with people using the roads as a cut-through.

“It’s even used as a racetrack at some points.”

He said he has seen a string of near-misses, adding: “There was a boy knocked down about two weeks ago. I think he was OK ultimately but it shows this is not a made-up problem — it’s real.

“A car also crashed into my fence a few weeks ago in the cold weather because it was going too fast to stop.

“We have gotten away with it without anyone being badly hurt so far but it’s inevitable — someone will end up very badly hurt if nothing is done.

“It’s going to take a child getting badly hurt — that’s my main concern. The situation is ridiculous and dangerous.”

Mr Coleman said: “I’m not naive. I don’t believe that we’re going to be able to eradicate speeding as a problem but we can certainly improve things.

“One of the main things we’re hearing is that the 20mph limits that have been brought in don’t seem to be working. If you bring them in, then you need to enforce them.

“If people started getting caught for speeding then it would help to improve the problem.

“It would act as a deterrent. I think the majority of people in the area would back a more hands-on approach to tackling speeding.”

Mr Davidson said he would be willing to try most traffic calming measures to help slow drivers but speed bumps seemed the most suitable to him.

“I’ve phoned the council to request something be done”, the shop assistant said. “And they say they would but funding is the issue.

“I want to see them put speed bumps on all the streets around here — then you can drive quickly at your own risk, rather than someone’s child.”