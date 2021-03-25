Thursday, March 25th 2021 Show Links
Drivers reported doing more than 100mph and 80mph on Fife roads

by Craig Smith
March 25, 2021, 2:17 pm Updated: March 25, 2021, 2:18 pm
Two men have been reported for road traffic offences after being caught travelling well over the speed limit in two separate incidents.

Road traffic officers have revealed a 24-year-old man has been reported to the procurator fiscal after being clocked doing more than 80mph in Dunfermline’s Queensferry Road, which has a 40mph limit, on Wednesday, March 24.

The driver was pulled over and questioned, and will be the subject of a report to prosecutors.

Meanwhile, a 61-year-old man was also stopped on Wednesday after speeding at more than 100mph on the A92 Lochgelly to Kirkcaldy road.

The trunk road has a 70mph limit.

Police Scotland have confirmed reports will be sent to the procurator fiscal in relation to the incidents, and urged people to heed the speed limits at all times.