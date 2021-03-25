Drivers reported doing more than 100mph and 80mph on Fife roads

Two men have been reported for road traffic offences after being caught travelling well over the speed limit in two separate incidents.

Road traffic officers have revealed a 24-year-old man has been reported to the procurator fiscal after being clocked doing more than 80mph in Dunfermline’s Queensferry Road, which has a 40mph limit, on Wednesday, March 24.

The driver was pulled over and questioned, and will be the subject of a report to prosecutors.

Meanwhile, a 61-year-old man was also stopped on Wednesday after speeding at more than 100mph on the A92 Lochgelly to Kirkcaldy road.

The trunk road has a 70mph limit.

Speeders in Fife – Yesterday, officers caught a 24y/o driver doing more than 80mph in Queensferry Road, Dunfermline. A 61-year-old man driving on the A92 Lochgelly to Kirkcaldy, driving more than 100 mph was also stopped. Both men were reported to the Procurator Fiscal. pic.twitter.com/jBZ5qBrSEQ — Fife Police (@FifePolice) March 25, 2021

Police Scotland have confirmed reports will be sent to the procurator fiscal in relation to the incidents, and urged people to heed the speed limits at all times.