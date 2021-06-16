Driver’s lucky escape after vehicle overturns close to Blairgowrie

A driver had a lucky escape after the vehicle they were travelling in overturned on a country road.

The accident involving a Ford Focus occurred shortly before 9pm on Tuesday on the A926 Blairgowrie to Alyth road.

Several posts appeared on social media following the crash, advising motorists to avoid the area due to the vehicle blocking the route.

Nobody was injured in the accident.

A spokesperson for Police Scotland, said: “Around 9pm on Tuesday June, 15 officers were called to a report of a road crash involving one car on the A926 near Blairgowrie.

“The Ford Focus had overturned.

“Ambulance were not required to attend.”