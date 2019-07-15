Drivers in Dundee pay a lot less than the national average for insurance, study finds

Drivers across Dundee pay a lower rate of car insurance than the UK average.

According to figures from Confused.com’s insurance price index, the average cost of car insurance increased by £37 over the past year – the highest annual increase in prices since late 2017.

It’s also been revealed UK drivers pay £789 for their car insurance on average – the most expensive hike in 18 months. But the figures for Dundee are still less than the UK as drivers in the area pay £613 on average.

CEO at Confused.com Louise O’Shea said: “We hate to be the bearer of bad news but it seems car insurance prices are really starting to accelerate. In fact, we’re seeing some of the steepest price hikes in 18 months.

“We should be shopping around for the best deal, whether a new driver or renewing for the tenth year, as there’s always another insurer out there willing to offer a better deal.”