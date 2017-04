New drug-driving limits and roadside testing are to be introduced in Scotland, Justice Secretary Michael Matheson has revealed.

He pledged to build on drink-driving limits and existing drug-driving laws with new curbs against motorists who endanger other road users while under the influence of drugs.

The new limits will allow prosecutions where different drug types are detected above specified levels.

Ministers will seek approval from MSPs later this year before the law is introduced in 2019.