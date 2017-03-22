Emergency services were called to Glamis Road in Dundee to free a delivery driver whose foot got trapped in a drain.

Mark Davidson was delivering materials to a construction site near Dickson Avenue when he stepped on the drain cover.

The bizarre scenes were played out at the entrance to Lochlee Wynd, a new housing development.

Mr Davidson, an employee at Dundee’s BuildBase, a retail firm specialising in the construction tool trade, suffered injury to his leg after the drain collapsed and his foot became trapped.

He was given oxygen and taken to hospital.

Before being taken away he said: “A drain shouldn’t just collapse.”

Builders put a barrier around the hole after Mr Davidson was freed around 11.30am yesterday. He was left in discomfort but is not thought to have suffered serious injuries.

A Scottish Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “One male patient in his forties was taken to Ninewells Hospital.”

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokeswoman said: “We were called to reports of a man with his foot stuck in a drain in Glamis Road.

“One fire appliance attended and firefighters assisted ambulance personnel with removing the casualty from the drain.”

A Dundee City Council spokesperson said the local authority was aware of the situation.